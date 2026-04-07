Middle East Conflict: Russia, China veto UN resolution on reopening Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate

Russia and China on Tuesday (local time) vetoed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The draft had already been scaled back from an earlier proposal by Gulf states that sought authorization to use force to secure the vital shipping route, Bloomberg reported.
The draft resolution was put forward by Bahrain and backed by the US. It received 11 votes in favour, with two opposed and two abstentions. Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, said Gulf states “regret” the rejection of the measure. The vote came after days of negotiations and pressure from several Gulf countries to restore free passage in the strait, which has been essentially shut since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in late February.
The document would have encouraged nations to "coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances,” to ensure security of navigation through the strait.
AP reported that after China, France, and Russia, the three veto-wielding members of the 15-member UNSC, voiced opposition to authorising the use of force, the resolution was revised to remove all references to offensive action. It instead authorized only “all defensive means necessary.” A vote had been expected on Saturday.
The UN resolution vetoed today "strongly encourages states interested in the use of commercial maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate with the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz."
The draft said this should include escorting merchant and commercial vessels and deterring attempts to close, obstruct, or interfere with international navigation through the Strait. It also demanded that Tehran immediately cease all attacks on merchant and commercial vessels, stop impeding their freedom of navigation via the Strait of Hormuz, and halt attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Russia, which is allied with Iran, had previously expressed its disapproval with the resolution. On 3 April, Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it would hinder "very fragile chances for negotiations.”
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia and China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong have accused the US and Israel of starting the war in Tehran and sparking an expanding global crisis. They told the Security Council last week that the most urgent priority now is to end military operations immediately.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.