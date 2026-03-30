Middle East conflict: Spain closes airspace to US planes involved in Iran strikes; minister reiterates anti-war stance

Amid the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, Spain, on Monday (local time), announced that it is closing its airspace to several US planes that have been involved in the attacks, Reuters reported.

The development reiterates Spain's stance on the ongoing war and its previous denial of the use of jointly operated military bases. Speaking to reporters, Madrid's Defence Minister Margarita Robles said, "We don't authorise either the use of military bases ​or the use of airspace for actions related ​to the war in Iran."

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Spanish newspaper El País, citing the military sources, reported the closure of the airspace first. It also noted that with Spain's airspace closed for US planes that are en route to the Middle East, they would now have to bypass Madrid; however, this doesn't include emergencies.

Spain denies taking part in war Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has made the country's stance on the war pretty clear in the last few weeks. Reacting to how this latest decision by Madrid could impact the US-Spain ties, its Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo noted that the decision to shut airspace is keeping in line with the previous decision made by the government, which was not to participate in or contribute to a war, which it believes is against international law.

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Sanchez, a Western critic of US-Israel war in Iran Sanchez has been one of the most vocal opponents of the war in Iran, terming it as reckless and illegal. Earlier this month, he denied Washington the use of the two jointly run military bases at Moron and Rota, both in Andalusia, a move that did not sit well with US President Donald Trump, who has previously warned to impose a full trade embargo on Spain over its opposition to the Iran war.

Last week, Iran used Sanchez's anti-war remarks on its missiles to Israel. The stickers, which carried his message in both English and Persian, stated, “Of course, this war is not only illegal, but also inhuman. Thank You, Prime Minister.”

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Previously, in a nationwide address, Sanchez also condemned the strikes, calling them "unjustifiable" and "dangerous". Additionally, in the televised address, he declared his country's position on the war very clearly.

According to a BBC report, on 25 March, he further stated that every proposed flight plan tied to the Iran operation, including those involving refuelling aircraft, had been turned down without exception.

Sanchez, who also attended a summit in Brussels earlier this month, reiterated his country's stance. Speaking to reporters, Sanchez called the war "illegal" and said that Madrid is against it, adding that the conflict has been causing substantial damage to civilians and the civilian infrastructure.

Europe denies meddling in the war While Iran has used Sanchez's remarks on its munitions, the European Union, too, has denied interfering in the war. Days after Trump appealed to allies to help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which has been shut by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the European Union leaders declared that this was the US's problem to solve. Slamming the Trump administration for first starting the war and then blackmailing, Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister made it clear that they will not bow to his blackmail.

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