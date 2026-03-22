Middle East conflict: UK sees no evidence that Iran is targeting Europe with missiles, says cabinet minister

Steve Reed, a British cabinet minister, said on Sunday (local time) that there is no assessment backing claims that Iran is planning to target Europe with ballistic missiles, or that it currently can do so, according to the BBC.
His comments came a day after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a post on X, claimed that the Iranian regime represents a global threat and now possesses missiles capable of reaching cities like London, Paris, and Berlin.
Speaking to the BBC, the British Housing Secretary said there is no evidence to support such assertions and noted that he is not aware of any assessment suggesting Iran is even attempting to target Europe, let alone having the ability to do so.
The remarks follow an incident nearly two days earlier when Iran launched ballistic missiles at a joint US-UK base in Diego Garcia, a remote island in the Indian Ocean. Although no damage was reported, the strike underscored Tehran’s missile range capabilities, which had previously been understood to be limited to about 2,000 kilometres. Diego Garcia lies roughly 4,000 kilometres from Iran.
In its social media post, issued a day after the missile launch, the IDF said that during Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, it had revealed Iran’s intention to develop missiles with a range of up to 4,000 km, posing a threat to multiple countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa. It added that Iran had rejected these claims.
Iran’s strike on Diego Garcia came hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer permitted the US to use British bases to carry out strikes on Iran, a decision criticised by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Writing on X, Araghchi accused Starmer of endangering British lives and said Tehran would exercise its right to self-defence.
Earlier on Saturday night, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could target Tehran’s power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened within 48 hours. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had shut the strait days after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, disrupting oil shipments through one of the world’s most vital waterways.
In his message, Trump said that if Iran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz completely and without threats within 48 hours, the United States would strike and destroy its power plants, beginning with the largest facility.
In an interview with Sky News, Reed responded to Trump’s warning by saying the US President was speaking for himself, and stressed that Britain would not be drawn into the conflict, instead continuing to safeguard its own interests in the region.
According to a Daily Mail report, Britain would be compelled to rely on US missile defence systems stationed in Europe if Tehran launched a rocket attack on the UK, similar to the one it attempted on Diego Garcia.
Citing strategists, the report added that this puts cities like Paris, which is 2,609 miles away, and even London, which is 2,750 miles away, within Tehran's range, if the country uses its Simorgh space launch technology to extend its missile range. In case of a ballistic missile attack, defence experts believe that Britain would be pressured to rely on the US's SM-3 defence systems, which are positioned across Eastern Europe, or the Patriot missiles used by Germany, to intercept rockets.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.