Iran demands sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz: How will it benefit Tehran? Here's all you need to know

One of those conditions was the recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz , a condition that Tehran had never made before. According to a CNN report, the narrow waterway, which is responsible for transporting roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), has now emerged as a potent weapon of the Islamic Republic. Tehran is now using this weapon to source potentially billions of dollars in revenue and create a pressure point on the global economy.

Earlier this week, Iran rejected a 15-point ceasefire proposal presented by the US and instead laid out five conditions to end the war, which was started by the US and Israel in late February. The official noted that these five conditions are in addition to the demands Tehran was making during negotiations with Washington, days before it was hit by a wave of missiles.

Iran to charge vessels to pass Strait of Hormuz?

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first address, stressed that the leverage of blocking the Strait must be continued. The Islamic Republic is now hinting that this leverage of Hormuz can be formalised. The lawmakers are now considering introducing a bill that would require nations using the Strait of Hormuz for shipping fuel and goods to pay tolls.

Additionally, Mojtaba Khamenei's adviser is suggesting a "new regime for the Strait of Hormuz" once the war ends. Reports suggest that under such a system, Tehran could impose restrictions on rival nations and effectively link access to one of the world’s most vital shipping routes to its broader geopolitical disputes.

How can Iran benefit from the Strait of Hormuz?

If the tolling system is implemented, Tehran could earn millions a day. According to the report, nearly 20 million barrels of crude oil and oil products are transferred through the Strait every day. If the Islamic Republic decides to proceed with its previously reported $2 million per-tanker fees, that would amount to $20 million per day or nearly $600 million per month from oil alone. And if LNG shipments are included, the figure is expected to be above $800 million per month.

The tolling system, once implemented, could also assert Tehran's dominance, which would, as a result, potentially lower the attacks on the Islamic Republic. Following the war with the US and the closure of the Strait, Tehran has sent a subtle message to the world, which is its hold on one of the key waterways and what would happen if Tehran decides to close it.

Strait of Hormuz shut

Days after Tehran was attacked by Washington and Tel Aviv, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Republic has long threatened to close the arterial waterway in response to an attack; however, only a few expected it to act, or that the impact would turn out to be this severe on global trade. The extent of the disruption now seems to be influencing Tehran's approach, with its latest demands indicating an attempt to turn this moment of leverage into a more sustained strategic advantage.

Amid Iranian attacks, shipping through the Strait has slowed to an almost complete standstill, a move that has sent global energy markets into turmoil and forced nations far beyond the Persian Gulf to take emergency measures to secure fuel supplies.