Middle East conflict: Vivek Oberoi shares note from Dubai, says ‘don't be a bridge for panic’

While tensions in the Middle East have been rising following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, actor Vivek Oberoi, who is in Dubai, shared a message calling for calm and unity, urging people not to spread panic during the crisis.

In a post on X, a Bollywood actor wrote, “To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness. Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are a part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defense keep every resident safe and secure, and timely alerts issued by the @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness. The bond between our nations is a bridge of steel, and the safety of every soul here is held in the highest regard. Stay safe, stay indoors as advised, and stay calm.”

Also Read | Burj Khalifa evacuated, say reports as Iranian missile hit Dubai in retaliation

“To those back home in India: Let’s keep everyone in our prayers. Don’t be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and only rely on verified media. Choose empathy over all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates,” he added.

See the post here:

Indians stranded in Middle East Many Indians are currently in Israel, Iran, and other parts of West Asia, with families at home expressing concern for their safety amid the escalating conflict.

Over the weekend, the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. In response, Iran launched drones and missiles targeting Israel, U.S. military bases across the Gulf, and Dubai, a key global business hub.

As tensions rise with new Iranian attacks in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, India is closely monitoring the situation, focusing on the safety of its roughly nine million nationals living in West Asia.

Also Read | EaseMyTrip plans charter flights from Oman for stranded Indians, founder says

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Indian government on Monday said it is coordinating with Indian missions across the Gulf to ensure the safe return of stranded nationals, while state governments are stepping up efforts to assist them, as reported by PTI.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in the region. IndiGo has announced plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to multiple Indian cities on March 3.

"IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation," the ministry said in a statement.

Since Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken by phone with the leaders of key Gulf nations, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

CCS meeting The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) reviewed the developing situation and highlighted concerns for the security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region. The committee has also instructed all relevant departments to take necessary and feasible steps to assist Indian nationals affected by the ongoing crisis.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Indian government is fully prepared to evacuate Indians stranded in the Gulf and is coordinating with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety.

He added that talks have been held with senior officials at the relevant embassies to help facilitate the safe return of those impacted by the ongoing conflict.