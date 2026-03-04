Middle East war escalation? UAE weighs military action against Iranian missile launch sites

The United Arab Emirates is reportedly weighing the possibility of launching military strikes against Iranian missile and drone launch sites following sustained attacks on its territory, according to two sources familiar with the discussions cited by Axios. The deliberations signal a dramatic potential escalation in a widening regional conflict triggered by the United States–Israel bombing campaign against Iran.

Despite not formally participating in the war, the UAE has emerged as one of the most heavily targeted countries since hostilities began, enduring hundreds of missile and drone attacks directed at civilian infrastructure, energy facilities and urban centres.

UAE weighs unprecedented retaliation against Iran Officials in Abu Dhabi are considering what sources described as “active defensive measures” in response to the attacks. If carried out, Emirati strikes against Iranian territory would represent an unprecedented step for the Gulf state, which has historically relied on defensive systems and international partnerships rather than direct confrontation with Tehran.

“The UAE is considering taking active defensive measures against Iran. Although it has not been involved in the war in any way, it has still endured 800 projectiles,” a source familiar with Emirati policy discussions told Axios.

“The view in the UAE is that no country in the world would fail to evaluate its defensive posture under such circumstances,” the Axios report added.

In a statement cited in the report, the Emirati foreign ministry emphasised that the country “retains its right to self-defense.” The ministry added that the UAE “has not taken any decision to alter its defensive posture in response to the repeated Iranian attacks.”

Gulf states drawn deeper into expanding conflict The attacks form part of a broader regional escalation following the start of the US-Israel bombing campaign against Iran. On the first day of the war, Iran launched strikes against several Gulf countries including the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. By the second day, the attacks had expanded to include Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The widening strikes have begun to disrupt regional energy infrastructure. Qatar suspended most of its natural gas production following attacks, while an Iranian drone struck the United States Embassy in Riyadh on Monday.

Within the UAE, debris from intercepted missiles ignited fires at the major Jebel Ali port, while a drone strike hit a luxury hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

The incidents underscore how rapidly the conflict has spread beyond its original belligerents.

Israeli officials believe Saudi Arabia could also respond Diplomatic and security officials are increasingly concerned that additional Gulf countries could consider direct military retaliation against Iran.

Israeli officials believe Saudi Arabia may also be evaluating potential responses following attacks on its territory, according to the Axios report.

Anwar Gargash, foreign policy adviser to the UAE president, criticised Tehran’s actions in a public message posted on X.

“Iran's attacks against Gulf states was a miscalculation and has isolated Iran at a critical juncture.”

“Your war is not with your neighbors, and this escalation only reinforces the narrative that Iran is the primary source of danger in the region and that its missile program is a constant source of instability,” he wrote.

Scale of Iranian missile and drone strikes The Emirati Defence Ministry on Tuesday released detailed figures describing the scale of the attacks.

According to the ministry, Iran launched 186 ballistic missiles toward the UAE. Of those, 172 were intercepted by air defence systems, 13 fell into the sea and one struck Emirati territory.

Iran also launched 812 drones toward the country. Authorities said 755 were intercepted, while 57 struck locations within the UAE.

The attacks have resulted in casualties among civilians and foreign nationals. Officials reported that three foreign nationals were killed and around 70 people were wounded.

“The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents,” the Defence Ministry said.

A regional war with widening consequences Iran’s retaliatory strikes have transformed the conflict into a sweeping regional crisis, drawing in countries that had previously sought to avoid direct involvement.

Since the United States and Israel began their bombing campaign, Iran has launched attacks against United States military bases and other targets across the Middle East. Countries affected include the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, including the Kurdish region.

President Trump said on Monday that Operation Epic Fury — the US-Israel military campaign against Iran — is expected to last four to five weeks, indicating that the region may face a prolonged period of instability.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.