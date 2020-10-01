Migrants climbing up list of UK’s top earners

The debate around immigration usually focuses on poor migrants entering rich countries and competing against the natives for low-skilled, low-pay jobs. But those moving to the UK appear to be doing far better. Migrants are increasingly dominating the country’s topmost-income bracket, finds a study.

In a new working paper, Arun Advani and others use taxpayer records from the period 1997-2018 to show that 24% of the top 1% earners in the UK are migrants, who are otherwise just 15% of the population. The share of migrants in the top 1% rose 52% during the two decades.

The dominance of migrants grows as we make the sample even wealthier: they have a 29% share in the top 0.1% and 36% in the top 0.01%.

As in the US, the rise in wealth among the UK’s richest individuals has largely come through labour, not capital. The share of income from earnings for migrants doubled during the analysis period, whereas the share of income from investment remained unchanged.

This goes against the perception that the rich go to the UK to park their money.

The finance sector makes up the largest share (47%) of top incomes going to migrants. Health care is the second most prevalent sector employing top-earning migrants in the UK.

Unlike the US, most migrants in the UK are not students or fresh graduates. They are highly-paid, middle-aged professionals directly poached by firms. This shows that top-earning migrants are not “made" in the UK through local training at university or workplace, the authors say.

It is generally believed that the same people remain in the top 1%, and they are just getting wealthier. The study shows it is not true, and that instead, more migrants are joining the top.

Also read: Importing inequality: Immigration and the Top 1 percent

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via