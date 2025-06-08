Did you know? Miguel Uribe’s mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was kidnapped by Pablo Escobar & killed in rescue attempt

Miguel Uribe – the Columbian presidential candidate who was shot thrice, two times in his head – is the son of journalist Diana Turbay who suffered a painful fate at the hands of drug lord Pablo Escobar and was ultimately killed during a botched rescue mission.

As Uribe continues to battle for his life, here's the story of his mother.

Miguel Uribe's family Colombian Sen Miguel Uribe Turbay, a possible candidate in the country's presidential election next year, was a union leader and businessman linked to the Liberal Party.

Uribe comes from a prominent family, as his mother was a known journalist, Diana Turbay. She was the daughter of former Colombian president Julio Cesar Turbay.

Who was Diana Turbay? Diana Turbay was the founder of news magazine Hoy x Hoy, which was known for its stance to not sensationalise violence, a rare find in Columbia in those days.

On August 30, 1990, Turbay along with five other journalists and cameraman Richard Becerra were kidnapped when they were tricked to supposedly interview members of a gang linked to drug lord Pablo Escobar.

“She was kidnapped by Escobar to put pressure on the then president, César Gaviria, to overturn the extradition agreement with the United States,” as per Inter American Press Association.

According to TIME, “A TV journalist, she imprudently walked into an Escobar trap, taking a film crew with her. Turbay, 40, was killed during a raid by government security forces.”

Turbay was shot during a failed police operation that was intended to rescue her.

The journalist “died on January 25, 1991 in a police operation in which she received a deadly gunshot wound to the back” as per the Inter American Press Association.

What happened to Miguel Uribe? Miguel Uribe, a prominent Colombian right-wing presidential candidate, was shot during a campaign event in Bogota.

Thirty-nine-year-old Senator Miguel Uribe was speaking to supporters in the capital when a gunman shot him twice in the head and once in the knee before being detained.

A security guard managed to detain the suspected attacker, a minor who is believed to be 15 years old.

He has successfully undergone initial surgery, the city's mayor said Sunday.