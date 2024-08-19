Mike Lynch missing: Searches underway to find UK tech entrepreneur as Yacht sinks off in Italy

Mike Lynch missing: British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, who was recently acquitted in the US of an $11 billion fraud, is among those missing after a yacht with 22 people on board sank off the coast of southern Italy during a violent storm on Monday

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published19 Aug 2024, 08:27 PM IST
Mike Lynch missing: Searches underway to find UK tech entrepreneur as Yacht sinks off in Italy
Mike Lynch missing: Searches underway to find UK tech entrepreneur as Yacht sinks off in Italy(Photo: Reuters)

British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, who was recently acquitted in the United States of an $11 billion fraud, is among those missing after a yacht with 22 people on board sank off the coast of southern Italy during a violent storm, news agency AFP reported on Monday.

Lynch, founder of Autonomy Corporation, is one among four Britishers reported missing while his wife, Angela Bacares, has been rescued, AFP reported citing Salvo Cocina of the Civil Protection Agency.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What is polygraph test, which accused Roy to undergo

Two Americans and a person of Canadian origin are also missing. Fifteen people were rescued by coastguard patrol boats and firefighters, including a one-year-old child, the Civil Protection Agency added.

Mike Lynch missing: Emergency services at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello Santa Flavia, Italy, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

One body was found near the wreck, and six others were unaccounted for, said the Italian fire rescue service.

According to media reports, the 56-metre-long luxury yacht—called the Bayesian—capsized at around 5 am local time while anchored off the coast of Porticello— a small fishing village located in east of Palermo, when the storm swept suddenly up the coast tearing through beach clubs and little fishing ports.

Also Read | ‘Aamdani kum aur …’: Rahul Gandhi’s Uber ride pulls focus on gig workers

Italian authorities have opened a probe into the incident as the emergency response continued Monday.

Lynch, 59, was acquitted on all charges in a San Francisco court in early June after he was accused of massive fraud linked to the sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard.

Lynch, 59, was the founder of enterprise software firm Autonomy. He became the target of a protracted legal battle with Hewlett Packard after the US tech giant accused him of falsifying records to inflate the firm’s value in an $11 billion sale. Lynch, however, was acquitted on all charges in a San Francisco court in early June.

Also Read | Fin Min should identify high-risk taxpayers in the GST composition scheme: CAG

Lynch was extradited to the US from Britain to stand trial on the criminal charges.

Lynch, a Cambridge graduate, disputed all the charges and denied any wrongdoing. If convicted of the 17 charges, he would have faced two decades in jail.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 08:27 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldMike Lynch missing: Searches underway to find UK tech entrepreneur as Yacht sinks off in Italy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue