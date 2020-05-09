Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, President Donald Trump said, delaying the vice president’s departure for a trip to Iowa.

She is the second person working at the executive residence to test positive for the virus this week.

The White House did not officially announce Miller’s positive test and she hadn’t been identified as the infected aide until a meeting between Trump and House Republicans. In answer to a question from a reporter about the infected aide, Trump said that Pence’s “press person," whom he identified as “Katie," had tested positive.

“I don’t know much about it," Trump said. “She’s a wonderful young woman."

She is the only member of Pence’s press staff named Katie.

On Friday night, Miller tweeted: “I’m doing well and look forward to getting back to work for the American people."

Pence was delayed for more than an hour Friday morning amid concern over the test result. Six staffers who had contact with Miller left Pence’s plane, according to a senior administration official. All of them were subsequently tested and were negative, the official said. Miller was not aboard.

Miller has not recently had direct contact with Trump, according to a senior administration official, but she is married to one of Trump’s closest aides, Stephen Miller.

The official declined to discuss Miller’s recent contact with the vice president.

Steps are being taken to protect Trump, Pence and others in the White House complex, a spokesman said.

“In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitizer, and regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president is being tested daily for COVID-19 as well as any guests," said spokesman Judd Deere.

More than a dozen Iowa Democrats issued a statement urging Pence to stay in Washington after news broke that one of his staffers had been infected.

“You may have the best intention with your visit to our state," they said. “But your presence here will at best send a mixed message at a time when every Iowan should be practicing social distancing and other best practices to mitigate the spread of Covid-19."

Iowa reported 661 new cases of the disease on Thursday and 13 deaths, bringing its total to more than 11,000 cases and at least 243 deaths. On his visit, Pence discussed the impact of the virus on churches and the food supply -- many of Iowa’s meatpacking plants have been stricken with outbreaks.

Earlier in the week, a member of the military who works on the White House grounds tested positive for the virus. Trump and Pence said Thursday that they are each now tested daily for the virus.





