Mike Pompeo says China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage

The comments come as the India-China border face off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was entering its fourth week with another around of talks between military commanders and diplomats on the cards. India-China border problems are not new. They date back to a 1962 border conflict that ended badly for India. There have been stand offs in 2013, 2014 and 2017 but analysts say the difference this time is in the number of incidents happening near simultaneously and the numbers of troops involved. There have been multiple incidents in the Ladakh area where the Chinese have objected to two roads that India has been constructing as part of its efforts to upgrade infrastructure along the LAC.