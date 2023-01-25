Mike Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Mike Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:34 AM IST
In his memoir, ‘Never Give an Inch’,Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said US India and Pakistan were too close to a nuclear war in 2019 after the US intervention prevented escalation
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo wrote in a book published Tuesday that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019 and that US intervention prevented escalation.
