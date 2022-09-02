Mikhail Gorbachev funeral tomorrow, ‘no state honour’. All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 08:31 PM IST
- Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Saturday’s funeral for Mikhail Gorbachev
Mikhail Gorbachev, who breathed his last on Tuesday, will be buried on Saturday, 3 September, after a public ceremony in Moscow's Hall of Columns. The grand hall, within sight of the Kremlin, hosted the funerals of Soviet leaders Vladimir Lenin, Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev. Gorbachev will be given a military guard of honour - but his funeral will not be a state one.