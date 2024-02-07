Milei Pledges to Move Argentina’s Embassy to Jerusalem in Embrace of Israel
President Javier Milei told Israeli officials that he plans to move Argentina’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, underscoring his efforts to use his first bilateral trip abroad to bring the two nations closer.
(Bloomberg) -- President Javier Milei told Israeli officials that he plans to move Argentina’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, underscoring his efforts to use his first bilateral trip abroad to bring the two nations closer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message