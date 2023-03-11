After ‘Flower’ manages to beat the charts, Miley Cyrus dropped on Friday her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation". The new album includes the track "River," which is already making noise for its steamy music video, where the pop artist is seen dancing with 14 shirtless men. The song, which is about rebounding after heartbreak, has raised questions about whether it is inspired by Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she separated from two years ago.

The song goes as, “Heart beats so loud that it’s drowning me out/Living in an April shower/You’re pouring down, baby. Drowning me out/You’re just like a river/You go on forever."

Listen here:

Miley explains what inspired her to make the album?

Miley provided some insight into the inspiration behind the song on her Instagram account, stating that it was written during a challenging emotional period for her. She added that her songs often evolve, and what starts as a song about April showers could end up being about "showers of love." She also described the song as a "dance floor banger" and "f**king nasty."

While some fans may speculate that the song is specifically about Liam Hemsworth, it's impossible to know for sure without Miley confirming it herself. It's likely that the song draws on some personal experiences, as many of Miley's songs do, but the specifics remain unknown.

Miley gained fame with her role in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. She grew up surrounded by music and eventually began her career in the entertainment industry at a young age. She has released numerous chart-topping albums and singles, showcasing her versatility as an artist.