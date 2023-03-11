After ‘Flower’ manages to beat the charts, Miley Cyrus dropped on Friday her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation". The new album includes the track "River," which is already making noise for its steamy music video, where the pop artist is seen dancing with 14 shirtless men. The song, which is about rebounding after heartbreak, has raised questions about whether it is inspired by Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she separated from two years ago.

