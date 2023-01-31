Military aircraft crashes in northern Vietnam, one pilot killed

Military aircraft crashes in northern Vietnam, one pilot killed1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
A military aircraft has crashed in northern Vietnam, killing one pilot
A military aircraft has crashed in northern Vietnam, killing one pilot
A Vietnamese military aircraft crashed during a training session in northern Vietnam on Tuesday, killing a pilot, state media reported.
A Vietnamese military aircraft crashed during a training session in northern Vietnam on Tuesday, killing a pilot, state media reported.
The accident happened at noon in Yen Bai province, reported official Vietnam News Agency.
The accident happened at noon in Yen Bai province, reported official Vietnam News Agency.