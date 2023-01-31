Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Military aircraft crashes in northern Vietnam, one pilot killed

Military aircraft crashes in northern Vietnam, one pilot killed

1 min read . 03:56 PM ISTReuters
A military aircraft has crashed in northern Vietnam, killing one pilot

A Vietnamese military aircraft crashed during a training session in northern Vietnam on Tuesday, killing a pilot, state media reported.

The accident happened at noon in Yen Bai province, reported official Vietnam News Agency.

