Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Millennial buyers help global art market survive the covid pandemic
Ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s signed game-worn rookie season Edmonton Oilers road jersey is seen in an undated handout photo ahead of a sports memorabilia auction. Courtesy of Sotheby’s and Goldin Auctions/Handout via REUTERS

Millennial buyers help global art market survive the covid pandemic

6 min read . 12:21 PM IST Kelly Crow , The Wall Street Journal

  • During the crisis, sales of jewelry, Japanese whiskies, handbags and game jerseys sustain major auction houses.

Millennial collectors bid on everything from jewelry to Japanese whiskies to game jerseys last year, softening the blow for auction houses as the global art market shrank amid the pandemic.

Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips tossed out their traditional playbooks when the crisis hit and it was no longer safe or possible to coax hundreds of bidders into a saleroom. Instead, the auction houses redirected art lovers online, adding hundreds of online-only sales that allowed people to click-to-bid in timed auctions. The top houses also built telethon-worthy sets so collectors could watch and bid in livestreamed auctions that featured an auctioneer and specialists simultaneously fielding phone bids in real time. Only a handful of auctions in Asia near year’s end allowed bidders to show up in person.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Saudi, UAE business conditions improve but employment falls

1 min read . 01:01 PM IST

World’s worst internet shutdowns cost India $2.8 billion in 2020

1 min read . 12:53 PM IST

'Highly infectious' new Covid-19 strain cases rising in India, 58 till now

1 min read . 12:49 PM IST

Air, road links with Kashmir Valley cut off for second day

2 min read . 12:25 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.