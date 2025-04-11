Millionaires on the move: What’s driving London’s elite migration to THESE places

According to the annual World's Wealthiest Cities report published by advisory firm Henley and Partners and released on Wednesday, Millionaires fled London in the past year for United States or Asia, primarily because of not able to completely recover from the 2008 financial crisis, high taxes and Brexit. It found some 11,300 dollar millionaires left London in 2024. London has 215,700 dollar millionaires, a fall from 227,000 in 2023.

‘Capital gains tax, estate duty rates in UK among the highest’ According to AFP, Head of research at New World Wealth Andrew Amoils stated the “growing dominance" of the United States and Asia in tech had “caused several wealthy tech entrepreneurs in the UK to reconsider their base”. Brexit has arguably had an exacerbating effect on this." He added capital gains tax and estate duty rates in the UK are "amongst the highest in the world, which deters wealthy business owners and retirees from living there".

He cited the "dwindling importance" of the London Stock Exchange, which now holds 11th rank in the world by market capitalisation, and the ascendance of nearby financial hubs like Frankfurt and Dubai.

Tax advisors disclosed some people were shifting to countries such as Portugal, Greece, Spain, as well as the United Arab Emirates and Italy, where taxes are not high or people can pay a fixed annual fee to avoid them, The Times Newspaper said.

Asia and America are rising when it comes to millionaire residents. San Francisco Bay area witnessed a whopping 98% increase in the number of millionaire residents, while Singapore in Asia saw a 62% rise in millionaires.

