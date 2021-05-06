Millions are unemployed. Why can’t companies find workers?
- Among the reasons potential workers are holding back: fear of getting Covid, lack of child care and enhanced unemployment benefits
In a red-hot economy coming out of a pandemic and lockdowns, with unemployment still far higher than it was pre-Covid, the U.S. economy finds itself in a striking predicament. Businesses can’t find enough people to hire.
Rising vaccination rates, easing lockdowns and enormous amounts of federal stimulus aid are boosting consumer spending on goods and services. Yet employers in sectors like manufacturing, restaurants and construction are struggling to find workers. There are more job openings in the U.S. this spring than before the pandemic hit in March 2020, and fewer people in the labor force, according to the Labor Department and private recruiting sites.
