Millions of dollars disappear from Usain Bolt’s investment account

Millions of dollars disappear from Usain Bolt’s investment account2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Usain Bolt had J$2 billion in his account on October 31, 2022 while the amount became J$1.8 million on January 11, 2023.
Usain Bolt's substantial investment at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) in Jamaica seems to be lost. Now, there are concerns that the Jamaican legend won't be able to retrieve the money.