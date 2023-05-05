Millions pledged for oil transfer from tanker off Yemen

Millions pledged for oil transfer from tanker off Yemen2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:30 AM IST
For the second phase of the operation, UNDP said an additional USD 19 million will be needed to secure the Nautica and its newly transferred cargo of oil and to tow the Safer tanker to a salvage yard for recycling.
Donors pledged an additional USD 5.6 million Thursday that will enable the United Nations to start transferring more than 1 million barrels of crude oil from a rusting tanker off the coast of war-torn Yemen that poses a major environmental threat, but the U.N. said nearly USD 24 million is still needed to offload all the oil.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×