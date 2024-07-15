Milwaukee Braces for 50,000 Arrivals and Trump After Shooting

The Republican National Convention was always going to be a high-security event.

The convention, slated to open Monday and expected to draw over 50,000 attendees, is now under even closer scrutiny after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend at a campaign rally.

The US Secret Service, in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, on Sunday reaffirmed the robust security plans in place for the RNC.

Key venues such as the Fiserv Forum, Panther Arena, and the Baird Center — all located within blocks of each other — are focal points of an extensive security cordon. Stricter measures including vehicle checkpoints, pedestrian restrictions, and limitations on public transit have been created to safeguard the four-day event.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman emphasized the city’s readiness at a press briefing on Sunday. “I just want to reassure not only our greater community, those involved at the convention, but also our city, we got this,” said Norman.

Trump even moved up his schedule to attend saying that he initially considered delaying his trip to the convention by two days but ultimately proceeded with his scheduled departure in the afternoon.

I “have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else,” he posted on Truth Social.

Businesses in the vicinity were already bracing for a variety of protests, reflecting the country’s deep political divisions. The Coalition to March on the RNC, comprising dozens of different groups, had announced large-scale demonstrations to voice opposition to Republican policies and support for issues ranging from LGBTQ rights to immigration rights and the Israel-Hamas war.

To bolster security measures, additional law enforcement personnel from across Wisconsin and Chicago have been deployed and officials have outlined restricted perimeter zones around convention venues.

“We’ve been working on the RNC security plan for more than a year and have been in constant coordination with our partners and the Republican National Committee,” said Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the RNC coordinator for the Secret Service.

Some companies in the area are taking extra precautions. Accenture, located just blocks from the convention hub, reminded employees on Sunday that its downtown Milwaukee offices will be closed this week.

“Your safety and well-being are a priority,” Accenture’s North America chief Manish Sharma said in an email to employees titled “Shooting at Trump Rally.”

Last month, the consulting giant informed Milwaukee and Chicago employees that offices would close during their respective Republican and Democratic conventions due to possible disruptions and local protests.

In response to the latest security concerns, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show canceled its planned filming in Milwaukee on Monday, opting to resume production in New York City the following day.

Ahead of the convention’s official start, the Secret Service is closing major roads, including the Hoan Bridge, for the “Red, White and Brew” event at Henry Maier Festival Park on Sunday night. The gathering, which is expected to draw 15,000 attendees, will feature a performance by country music star Trace Adkins, setting the stage for the week.

Previously announced security measures by the US Secret Service indicated the convention would have two perimeters: an outer zone allowing some pedestrian access with vehicle-screening checkpoints, and a more restrictive inner perimeter limited to credentialed personnel or ticket holders.

In a state where open carry of firearms is permitted, officials on Sunday acknowledged that some firearms may be allowed within the outer perimeter.

In other parts of the country, Trump’s top campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles advised RNC staffers in Washington and West Palm Beach to avoid those office as they assess the safety of the locations.

Further out, the incident on Saturday evening, which resulted in the deaths of one rally-goer and the shooter, may also influence preparations for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

The Chicago Police Department said it’s working with the federal authorities as it closely monitors developments stemming from the Pennsylvania rally shooting.

“As always, CPD will assess and adjust resources as necessary in real-time, based on intelligence and what we are seeing on the ground to protect the entire city,” the police department said in a post on X.

With assistance from Stephanie Lai, Alicia Diaz and Alex Neumann.