MIND diet keeps your brain healthy and young, can benefit those with Alzheimer’s disease: Check details2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Those who most closely followed the diet had lower odds of having enough plaques and tangles in brain tissue to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
A new study found that people who consume plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets have fewer signs of Alzheimer's disease, such as beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain, when autopsied. The full form of MIND is Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay.
