What does MIND diet recommend?

The MIND diet recommends specific "brain healthy" foods to include and five unhealthy food items to limit. The diet guidelines suggest healthy items to include, such as three or more servings a day of whole grains, one or more servings a day of vegetables (other than green leafy vegetables), six or more servings a week of green leafy vegetables, five or more servings a week of nuts, four or more meals a week of beans, two or more servings a week of berries, two or more meals a week of poultry, and one or more meals a week of fish. Additionally, the diet mainly suggests using olive oil if added fat is used.