Mini tornado causes damage to homes in northern France | Watch video

A mini tornado hit the village of Bihucourt near the northern France port of Calais on Sunday, as the country braced for a wave of storms after a spell of unseasonal warm weather, according to the news agency Reuters.
Video footage has been posted by the locals on YouTube and social media showed a huge black cloud swirling up in the form of a tornado above the skies of Bihucourt.
The local authority for the Pas-de-Calais region said one person had suffered light injuries, and that the tornado had caused extensive damage to some homes and infrastructure in the area, as per Reuters reports.
Several homes have been destroyed by mini tornado in the village. Locals claim that this could be the most violent tornado to have hit French soil in several years. Take a look at the pictures of houses suffered damage,
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
