Minister Jaishankar to represent India at high-level SCO meet on Tuesday

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was founded by the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of China and several Central Asian republics in the 1990s. It initially aimed to function as a mini-lateral body that would build trust and reduce tensions between these erstwhile rivals in the aftermath of the end of the Cold War. The organisation was formally christened as the SCO in 2001 and India joined the grouping in 2017 as a full member. Pakistan is also a full member of the body.

