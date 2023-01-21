Minister of state for external affairs Meenakashi Lekhi completed her week long tour of Latin America on Friday after visiting El Salvador during which economic ties remained a key area of talks.

She also visited Cuba, Guatemala and Bolivia where she met with the top political leadership of the respective countries.

In Cuba, she met President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba along with the country’s Foreign Minister and the President of the National Assembly. She also met with Cuba’s Minister for Culture

Lekhi then proceeded to Guatemala, a small Central American state. “MOS met with the Acting President of Guatemala, H.E. Mr Guillermo Castillo Reyes; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, H.E. Mr. Mario Bucaro; Minister of Culture of Guatemala, H.E. Mr. Felipe Aguilar; Minister of Health, H.E Dr. Francisco José Coma Martín; and Minister of Energy and Mines, H.E. Mr. Alberto Pimentel Mata," as per a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“During the meeting with the Acting President, MOS discussed cooperation in the fields of Science and Technology, Women Empowerment and Capacity Building in the interiors of Guatemala. In the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, both sides reviewed the entire bilateral relations and decided to hold the next Foreign Office Consultations on a mutually convenient date in New Delhi. MOS handed over a symbolic key to the Foreign Minister for the donation of ten pickup trucks by the Government of India to the Government of Guatemala," reads the MEA statement of the visit.

Both sides also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Economic ties also took centre stage as Minister Lekhi inaugurated a warehouse for Indian companies in Guatemala to help Indian exports in the region. She also met with business leaders.

“During the visit to El Salvador, MOS called on H.E. Dr. Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador; and met with H.E. Ms. Alexandra Hill Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Ms. Mariemm Pleitez, Minister for Culture; and H.E. Mr. J. Miguel Kattan, Secretary of Commerce and Investment," says the MEA statement.

Lekhi and Bukele discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations especially India’s development cooperation with El Salvador, growing bilateral economic relations and cooperation at the multilateral level including at the UN, the statement said. The minister invited El Salvador to join the India-led Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.