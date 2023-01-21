Minister Lekhi completes tour of Latin America1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Economic ties took centre stage as Minister Lekhi inaugurated a warehouse for Indian companies in Guatemala to help Indian exports in the region.
Minister of state for external affairs Meenakashi Lekhi completed her week long tour of Latin America on Friday after visiting El Salvador during which economic ties remained a key area of talks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×