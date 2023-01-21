Minister Lekhi completes tour of Latin America

“During the meeting with the Acting President, MOS discussed cooperation in the fields of Science and Technology, Women Empowerment and Capacity Building in the interiors of Guatemala. In the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, both sides reviewed the entire bilateral relations and decided to hold the next Foreign Office Consultations on a mutually convenient date in New Delhi. MOS handed over a symbolic key to the Foreign Minister for the donation of ten pickup trucks by the Government of India to the Government of Guatemala," reads the MEA statement of the visit.