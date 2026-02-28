Indian carriers directed to track NOTAMs, ensure timely flight diversions after US, Israel attack Iran

In response to the evolving situation in the Middle East and its potential impact on international air travel, Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu met with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other relevant stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive review of preparedness and response measures, according to a release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

“The review focused on ensuring passenger safety, operational continuity and real-time coordination in light of multiple airspace restrictions and NOTAMs issued in parts of the region. Indian carriers operating international services have been advised to continuously monitor airspace advisories, NOTAMs, and route restrictions issued by the concerned authorities. Airlines have been directed to ensure timely rerouting or diversion of flights, wherever required, strictly in accordance with global safety protocols and established contingency planning procedures,” said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Advertisement

Airports across the country, particularly major international gateways, have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements.

The Airports Authority of India and private airport operators have been advised to maintain enhanced coordination with airlines for ground handling, parking bays, passenger amenities, crew logistics and immigration support, as necessary, according to a release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been instructed to stay closely coordinated with airlines to ensure strict adherence to safety rules, crew duty limits, and operational guidelines. Additionally, continuous monitoring systems should be put in place to track changing airspace conditions and minimize any potential disruptions to domestic flight schedules.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure timely information sharing and appropriate action for any urgent needs involving Indian airlines or nationals abroad.

Advertisement

Passengers are advised to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for updated travel information and schedule changes. Airlines have been instructed to proactively communicate with passengers regarding delays, rerouting, or diversions to minimize inconvenience, said the release.

Also Read | US attacks Iran LIVE: Iran urges its citizens in 5 nations to evacuate

The safety of passengers and crew remains paramount. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the situation to ensure safe, orderly, and efficient air operations. The situation is under constant watch. Further updates will follow as necessary, the ministry said.

Air India suspends all flights to Middle East Air India has suspended all flights to Middle Eastern destinations, citing the safety of passengers and crew. Qatar Airways temporarily halted operations to and from Doha following the closure of Qatari airspace.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it is closely monitoring developments over Iran and the surrounding airspace and is ready to adjust its operations as necessary.

Advertisement

Several Indian airports, including Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, have also issued passenger advisories warning travellers about potential flight disruptions amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Ahmedabad airport issues passenger advisory On Saturday, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad issued a passenger advisory, cautioning that international flight operations could be affected due to temporary closures and restrictions in several international airspaces.

In a post on X, the airport said, “Due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces, certain international flights may experience delays, rerouting, or cancellations. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and plan their journey accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation as we strive to enhance your travel experience.”

Advertisement

The advisory comes amid a sharp escalation in the Middle East following a joint Israeli‑U.S. military operation reportedly targeting Iranian military and nuclear‑linked sites, known as “Operation Roaring Lion.” The strikes have prompted retaliatory actions and raised security concerns across the region. Consequently, Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, causing major disruptions to international flight routes.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)