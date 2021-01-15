Ministry of Home Affair extends validity of FCRA registrations till May 31

"The provisions of section 16 has been amended in the Act and notified on September 29, 2020. To ensure smooth transition to the amended regime and in exercise of the power conferred by section 50 of the Act, the Central government in the public interest has decided that the registration certificates expiring during the period between September 29, 2020 and May 31, 2021 shall remain valid upto May 31, 2021," MHA said.