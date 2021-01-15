Subscribe
Ministry of Home Affair extends validity of FCRA registrations till May 31
Ministry of Home Affair extends validity of FCRA registrations till May 31

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST ANI

MHA said it is mandated to administer the FCRA and the Section 12(6) of the Act provides that the certificate granted shall be valid for a period of five years from the date of its issue

Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the date of validity of the registration certificates issued under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 expiring between September 29, 2020 and May 31, 2021, till May 31 this year.

MHA in its latest notification said that it is mandated to administer the FCRA and the Section 12(6) of the Act provides that the certificate granted shall be valid for a period of five years from the date of its issue."

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

FCRA registration of NGO is compulsory if the organisation getting funding from foreign source. Strict punishment including cancellation can be done if NGOs found guilty of violating norms.

"The provisions of section 16 has been amended in the Act and notified on September 29, 2020. To ensure smooth transition to the amended regime and in exercise of the power conferred by section 50 of the Act, the Central government in the public interest has decided that the registration certificates expiring during the period between September 29, 2020 and May 31, 2021 shall remain valid upto May 31, 2021," MHA said.

