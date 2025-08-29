Chilling details from Minneapolis shooter’s journal reveal plan: ‘Love to see kids get torn apart...'

Law enforcement were reportedly sifting through multiple journals and other evidence in search for a motive in the deadly Minneapolis church shooting, NBC news reported.

The journals revealed chilling details, with authorities saying that the shooter had a twisted desire for notoriety. In one of the entries, he reportedly wrote, “I also love when kids get shot, I love to see kids get torn apart.”

The shooter, identified as Robert Westman, killed two children and injured 18 worshippers attending Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school. He was quiet and seemed to resent school as an eighth grader there seven years ago, a former classmate said.

Just hours before the massacre, Westman, 23, posted a series of twisted videos on YouTube, which included a manifesto, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed at a press conference.

In one 20-minute video, Westman flips through the disturbing handwritten manifesto - mostly written in what appears to be the Cyrillic alphabet.

As per the New York Post, Westman "gleefully fantasized" about “being that scary horrible monster standing over those powerless kids” and reverently confessed admiration for the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

“Sandy Hook was my favorite, I think, exposure of school shootings,” he wrote.

What did the journal say According to a yearbook obtained by CNN, Westman discusses his decision to target Annunciation, where he graduated from grade school in 2017.

“I am feeling good about Annunciation. It seems like a good combo of easy attack form and devastating tragedy and I want to do more research. I have concerns about finding a large enough group. I want to avoid any parents, but pre and post school drop off,” a page read, according to the reports.

‘Love when kids get shot’ In another entry, he wrote, “If I carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews,” before calling Jewish people “entitled” and “penny-sniffing” before adding “FREE PALESTINE!”

“I hate fascism,” read another page, following it up shortly after with “I also love when kids get shot, I love to see kids get torn apart.”

“Maybe I could attack an event at the on-site church,” he ominously scribbled. “I think attacking a large group of kids coming in from recess is my best plan...Then from there I can go inside and kill, going for as long as I can," he added.

‘I do it because I am sick’ The manifesto further shed light on what appears to be a truly disturbed mind, with Weston musing about a grand “final act” — stating a desire to take out “a target of political or societal significance” before he died.

“Targets like [Elon] Musk, Trump or some significant exec.”

But, he also claimed he had no political motive.

“I don’t want to [do] it to spread a message. I do it to please myself. I do it because I am sick,” he wrote.

He complained about apparent health issues. “I think I might have some prostate problems. I have to piss so frequently and I’m sick of it. Even if I can heal, I still just want to die and kill many people,” the journal read, according to the New York Post.