Minnesota shooting: 2 officers, first responder killed while responding to domestic abuse call

 AP

The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents public safety professionals in the state.

Representative image (HT Archives) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Representative image (HT Archives) (HT_PRINT)

Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to an association that represents police officers.

The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents public safety professionals in the state.

Police, fire and city officials, including the mayor, didn’t immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

“We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss," Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said in a statement. "These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe."

The Law Enforcement Labor Services represents rank-and-file officers and the supervisors of the Burnsville Police Department. The organization's executive director, Jim Mortenson, said in a statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder who responded to a domestic call this morning. These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect. We mourn alongside the Burnsville community and the families of those killed."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Published: 18 Feb 2024, 11:00 PM IST
