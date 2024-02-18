Minnesota shooting: 2 officers, first responder killed while responding to domestic abuse call
The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents public safety professionals in the state.
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to an association that represents police officers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message