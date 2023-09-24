Mint Explainer: I2U2 meets in New York. What is this four-nation grouping about?
Summary
The I2U2 - Israel, India, UAE, and the United States - announced a new initiative on space cooperation this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. The four-nation grouping, termed the “West Asia Quad" by some, has attracted attention in recent years. Mint looks at what I2U2 is.