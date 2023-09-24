Mint Explainer: I2U2 meets in New York. What is this four-nation grouping about?

What is the background to this?

In 2020, the historic Abraham Accords were signed. This agreement paved the way for the normalisation of relations between Israel and two Arab states: the UAE and Bahrain. Morocco also later normalised relations with Israel in December 2020. The formation of the I2U2 was seen as an effort to build on the foundation provided by the Abraham Accords by boosting cooperation between Israel and the UAE. The United States has been a key partner for both countries while India’s inclusion was seen by experts as a move from West Asian powers to develop cooperation with major Asian capitals like New Delhi.