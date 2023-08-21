News
Mint Explainer: Pakistan’s president sparks new political crisis
Summary
- President Arif Alvi says he didn’t not sign two controversial pieces of legislation as he disagreed with them
Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi sparked a political crisis on Sunday when he claimed he had not signed two crucial bills – the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and the Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023. Mint breaks down what’s happening.
