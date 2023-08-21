Mint Explainer: Pakistan’s president sparks new political crisis

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi sparked a political crisis on Sunday when he claimed he had not signed two crucial bills – the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and the Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023. Mint breaks down what’s happening.
- On Sunday, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi took to X, formerly Twitter, to make a stunning accusation. He said he had not signed two controversial pieces of legislation, the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023, as he disagreed with them.
- Alvi said he had told his staff to “return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective". However, he claimed that his staff had “undermined my will and my command" by not doing so.
- This has sparked a major political battle. The two bills, which came into force in August, have been criticized for giving the Pakistani state more power to crack down on political opponents. The opposition termed the new laws “draconian".
- Alvi, who was a close ally of former prime minister Imran Khan, has been criticized by Pakistan’s caretaker government as the country heads into an election.
- According to Pakistan’s law ministry, Alvi’s position is unconstitutional since the president does not have the power to simply leave bills unsigned. The ministry said the president had the choice to assent to the bills or return them for consideration to Parliament with specific observations. President Alvi had not returned the bills with specific comments.
- The controversy has deepened the political battle playing out between Imran Khan’s PTI and the Pakistan Army. Alvi voiced his reservations about the bills after senior PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mamood Qureshi was arrested under the Official Secrets Act.
- Alvi has clashed with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government on a number of occasions. Sharif’s government accused him of having a bias towards the PTI, a party he helped create.
- The latest controversy is playing out against the backdrop of a larger conflict pitting the PTI against the Pakistan Army and Shehbaz Sharif’s party. With national elections looming, the PTI’s opponents have moved to arrest Khan and splinter his party to make him less effective before the next elections.
