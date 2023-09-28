How does this concern India?

Sri Lanka is an important partner for New Delhi. It provided USD 4 billion in economic support to the country to help shore up its economy and also issued a guarantee that allowed the IMF to provide Sri Lanka the bailout. India has also pushed for a solution to Colombo's debt crisis. This support has not gone unnoticed. It prepared the ground for the visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India, during which a slew of economic cooperation projects were agreed upon.