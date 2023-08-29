Mint Explainer: Why Putin skipped BRICS and G20
SummaryPutin skips G20 Summit in New Delhi, following absences from BRICS Summit and East Asia Summit
President Vladimir Putin of Russia will be unable to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Kremlin announced last week. This came after Russia’s longtime leader also skipped the BRICS Summit in South Africa. Putin will also skip the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate. Mint breaks down the case of the Missing Mr. Putin.