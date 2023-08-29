What has Putin skipped so far?

In November 2022, Russia’s President announced that he would be unable to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali. Since then, Putin has skipped a series of important international events. He did not attend the BRICS Leaders’ Summit in South Africa, which concluded last week. He also expressed his inability to attend the East Asia Summit, a high-powered meeting of Asian leaders, in Jakarta next month. His decision to skip the G20 Summit in Delhi is just the latest major summit he has missed. The last major international event he attended in person was the leaders meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in September 2022. He also took part in the Eurasian Economic Forum in May this year.

