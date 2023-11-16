Mint Explainer: What did the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping achieve?

What was the background to the meeting?

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. They last met during the G20 Summit in Bali in 2022, when they expressed a desire to contain tensions between their countries. Key channels of bilateral communication had previously broken down due to these tensions. For example, China ceased formal military communication with the US after then speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022. Heading into their San Francisco meeting, expectations were that the two leaders would resume cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

