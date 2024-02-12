Mint Explainer: What’s next for Pakistan after its contentious election?
Summary
- While independent candidates backed by Imran Khan’s PTI won more seats than other parties, analysts speculate that Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto’s PPP may form a coalition government.
The situation in Pakistan is tense after the conclusion of a controversial election. While independent candidates backed by Imran Khan’s PTI won more seats than other parties, analysts speculate that Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto’s PPP may form a coalition government.