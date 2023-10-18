News
Mint Explainer: What’s on the cards as President Biden arrives in Israel
Summary
- While he has supported Israel’s right to take action against Hamas, Biden has also said an Israeli occupation of Gaza could prove to be a mistake
US President Joe Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting comes after a series of terror attacks against Israel by militant group Hamas on October 7. Mint breaks down what’s at stake.
