Mint Explainer: What’s on the cards as President Biden arrives in Israel

US President Joe Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting comes after a series of terror attacks against Israel by militant group Hamas on October 7. Mint breaks down what’s at stake.

What's the backdrop to this meeting?

Since the Hamas attacks, Israel’s military has launched an airstrike campaign against the enclave of Gaza. Over 2,000 people have been killed so far in these airstrikes.

Israel has also mobilised large numbers of troops and experts have speculated that it may be preparing for a ground invasion. International bodies such the United Nations have warned of a possible humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which has seen its food, water and power supplies cut off by Israel.

On Tuesday a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital reportedly killed hundreds of people. Israel has denied responsibility for the incident. While accusations have flown thick and fast, the cause of the explosion remains in dispute.

What has Biden’s stance been?

Biden expressed solidarity with Israel, condemning the Hamas attacks in no uncertain terms. A second US aircraft carrier strike group has been ordered into the region to prevent a regional escalation against Israel. America has also looked to provide Israel with missile interceptors and ammunition it needs for its Iron Dome air defence system.

Biden has also been in touch with other regional leaders on the issue. But while he has supported Israel’s right to take action against Hamas, he has also aired concerns that an Israeli occupation of Gaza could prove to be a mistake, and has pushed Israel to allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

What’s on the agenda?

Biden has met with Netanyahu and will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog. During his meeting with Netanyahu, Biden seemed to give Israel a clean chit on the hospital explosion, saying it may have been caused by “the other team".

He will also meet with Israel’s war cabinet to get a better understanding of their plans. “He’s going to get a sense from the Israelis about the situation on the ground and, more critically, their objectives, their plans and their intentions in the days and weeks ahead. And he’ll be asking some tough questions. He’ll be asking them as a friend — as a true friend of Israel. But he will be asking some questions of them," said John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications. Biden will also express America’s desire to prevent any further escalation of the conflict.

What has India’s stance been?

India has chosen to take a balanced position, condemning terrorism while speaking about the importance of respecting international law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did offer condolences for the deaths of civilians in the Gaza hospital explosion. “Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.