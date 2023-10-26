Mint Explainer: Who is Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longtime prime minister?
Summary
- Netanyahu became Israel’s youngest ever PM in 1996 and has remained a fixture of national politics ever since
As Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza continues, one man has been at the centre of attention – Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also known as Bibi. Netanyahu has arguably been the central figure in Israel’s politics since the 1990s. His political longevity and his highly divisive time in office have made him one of Israel’s most consequential leaders.