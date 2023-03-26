Mint Explainer: Why Belarus holds a key position for Russia?3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.The Belarusian regime, headed by President Lukashenko, has backed the invasion of Ukraine. Belarus helped Russia launch its initial invasion of Ukraine last February
Amid the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine, the former has decided to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced that the stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements.
