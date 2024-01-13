Mint Explainer: Why has the US coalition escalated hostilities with the Houthis?
Summary
- The lates airstrikes represent an escalation of hostilities in the region and have attracted criticism in America, but some experts are not convinced they will halt attacks by the Houthis.
America and the United Kingdom, backed by a coalition that includes Bahrain, Netherlands, Australia and Canada, has launched military strikes on territories held by the Houthi militant group in Yemen. The strikes represent an escalation of hostilities in the region and have attracted criticism in America.