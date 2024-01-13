Mint Explainer: Why has the US coalition escalated hostilities with the Houthis?

America and the United Kingdom, backed by a coalition that includes Bahrain, Netherlands, Australia and Canada, has launched military strikes on territories held by the Houthi militant group in Yemen. The strikes represent an escalation of hostilities in the region and have attracted criticism in America.

Mint takes a closer look at the situation.

What happened?

For close to two months, attacks on ships on the vital Red Sea routes have troubled the international community. The Houthis, a rebel group in northern Yemen, have launched these attacks in an effort to punish Israel, a key link along the trade route, for its military offensive in Gaza.

The US formed a coalition of countries under Operation Prosperity Guardian to restore stability in the region. On 3 January, a coalition of 14 countries warned the Houthis that there would be consequences if their attacks continued. Continued attacks led to the strikes on 11 January.

What was the aim?

“These precision strikes were intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in one of the world’s most critical waterways," the governments of 10 countries said in a joint statement.

A number of Western powers backed the coalition’s actions. However, the reaction in other parts of the world has been mixed, with major Middle Eastern powers such as Saudi Arabia voicing concern about the escalation. Other regional powers such as Iran and Oman have criticised the strikes.

Will the Houthis stop their attacks?

Some experts are not convinced the Houthis will be deterred by these strikes. They argue that the Houthis have experienced a wave of popularity in the Arab world for their missile attacks on Israel and for standing up to the West.

Houthi leaders such as Abdul Malek Al-Houthi said the group's attacks on ships are likely to continue and may even escalate. “The Houthis see themselves as having little to lose, emboldened militarily by Iranian provisions of support and confident that the United States will not entertain a ground war," wrote Jonathan Panikoff, a former US intelligence official.

How has India reacted?

There has been no official statement from India thus far, though External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the day of the attacks.

“The secretary and external affairs minister discussed the United States and India’s shared concerns over reckless Houthi attacks in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which threaten the free flow of commerce, endanger innocent mariners, and violate international law," the US State Department said.

India has increased its deployment of naval assets in the region since the Houthi attacks began and has spoken in favour of restoring freedom of navigation.