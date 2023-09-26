Why is India interested?

India has been seen as backing Armenia in this conflict. This is due to the growing closeness between Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey. The three countries have built a closer military and political relationship in recent years. This has also caused a diplomatic headache for India as all three countries have backed Pakistan’s view on Kashmir. There are also concerns that a strengthened alliance among the three countries could stoke greater support for extremism in Kashmir. “For India, the conflict by itself may not be of any immediate consequence but the positive impact it would have in cementing the Turkey-Pakistan alliance, particularly on the military side, would be of concern. It could lay the basis for acting jointly in other theatres including Pakistan Occupied Kashmir given the existing political understanding on the subject," writes Pranab Dhal Samanta for the Economic Times.