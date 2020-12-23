Mint Lite| last virus-free spots on Earth, China will punish food wastage & more

Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is suffering a slide in opinion polls after refusing to cancel a domestic tourism campaign and breaking covid rules to eat a steak dinner with celebrities, The Financial Times reported. With Japan still getting to know its new leader after he took over in September, the missteps have undermined a political persona built around Suga’s humble provincial origins and his reputation for competence. His fall to a negative approval rating in one recent poll will make it harder for Suga to call an early general election next year or push through a significant legislative programme.

How Sweden will plug housing gap

Sweden may have too many shops and offices after the pandemic. It doesn’t have enough homes. It spies an opportunity. A seismic shift towards online shopping and working from home has been painful for many businesses, but has given the Nordic nation the chance to address an intractable social and economic ill: a chronic housing shortage. The government is now examining whether empty commercial real estate in the wake of covid could be converted to help plug a shortfall of around 140,000 homes, Reuters reported. The plans are one example of how countries are looking ahead to rebuild, in a new reality spawned by a pandemic that has exacted a huge human and economic toll and reshaped behaviour. The housing market has long been the Achilles’ heel of the Swedish economy. Complex regulations make construction costs among Europe’s highest.

Walmart sued for role in opioid crisis

THE US justice department has sued Walmart, accusing it of fuelling the nation’s opioid crisis by pressuring its pharmacies to fill even potentially suspicious prescriptions for the powerful painkillers. The civil complaint filed points to the role Walmart’s pharmacies may have played in the crisis by filling opioid prescriptions and Walmart’s own responsibility for the allegedly illegal distribution of controlled substances to the pharmacies at the height of the opioid crisis, The Associated Press reported. Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country. The justice department alleges Walmart violated federal law by selling thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances that its pharmacists “knew were invalid," said Jeffrey Clark, the acting assistant attorney general in charge of the justice department’s civil division.

China will punish food wastage

Xi Jinping’s war on waste is set to be enshrined in law, with the submission of draft legislation to China’s highest legal committee recommending large fines for businesses that enable or promote wasting food, The Guardian reported. In August, the Chinese leader said the amount of food wasted nationally was shocking and distressing, declaring in a speech that: “waste is shameful and thriftiness is honourable". Under the campaign “Operation empty plate", local authorities quickly embarked on programs to reduce waste and encourage food outlets to limit orders to one less dish than the number of diners in a group. The popular phenomenon of mukbang videos—performative eating videos which originated in Korea and often feature excessive binge eating—were also banned.

‘Seven minutes of terror’ on Mars

THE US space agency Nasa has released an animation showing how its one-tonne Perseverance rover will land on Mars on 18 February, BBC reported. The robot is being sent to a crater called Jezero where it will search for evidence of past life. But to undertake this science, it must first touchdown softly. The sequence of manoeuvres needed to land on Mars is often referred to as the “seven minutes of terror"—and with good reason. So much has to go right in a frighteningly short space of time or the arriving mission will dig a very big and expensive new hole in the Red Planet. What’s more, it’s all autonomous. It starts more than 100km above Mars where the Perseverance rover will encounter the first wisps of atmosphere. At this point, the vehicle, in its protective capsule, is travelling at 20,000km/h. In little more than 400 seconds, the descent system has to reduce this velocity to less than 1m/s at the surface.

The last virus-free spots on Earth

Even as the world struggles to contain cases of coronavirus after crossing the 50 million mark recently, a small cluster of islands in the South Pacific remains free of any case, reports the Associated Press. Tonga, Kiribati, Samoa, Micronesia and Tuvalu are among the small island nations yet to report any covid positive cases. However, keeping the islands safe has come at a price. Having closed the airport and dockyards in March, travel and tourism in the Pacific Islands have been hit hard. Many here rely on tourism as a major source of revenue and have seen unemployment spike and their economies struggle since the pandemic began. Much of the South Pacific is relatively poor and has basic health systems that would be ill-equipped to deal with major outbreaks. Meanwhile, Antartica too remains wary and has so far not reported any cases from the continent where medical capabilities are extremely limited.

