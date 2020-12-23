Mint Lite| last virus-free spots on Earth, China will punish food wastage & more

THE US space agency Nasa has released an animation showing how its one-tonne Perseverance rover will land on Mars on 18 February, BBC reported. The robot is being sent to a crater called Jezero where it will search for evidence of past life. But to undertake this science, it must first touchdown softly. The sequence of manoeuvres needed to land on Mars is often referred to as the “seven minutes of terror"—and with good reason. So much has to go right in a frighteningly short space of time or the arriving mission will dig a very big and expensive new hole in the Red Planet. What’s more, it’s all autonomous. It starts more than 100km above Mars where the Perseverance rover will encounter the first wisps of atmosphere. At this point, the vehicle, in its protective capsule, is travelling at 20,000km/h. In little more than 400 seconds, the descent system has to reduce this velocity to less than 1m/s at the surface.