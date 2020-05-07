Mint Lite | Top 10 news and views around the world

We woke up to news of the gas leak in Visakhapatnam on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and a continued rise in coronavirus cases. Around the world, countries are trying to ease restrictions and kickstart their economies. Pakistan’s Imran Khan has decided to lift its lockdown from Saturday despite a rise in the number of covid-19 cases, while Russia’s Vladmir Putin has said international rivalry in global markets was rising because of a fall in demand caused by the pandemic. Egypt has extended its nationwide nighttime curfew until end of the holy month of Ramadan to slow the spread of the coronavirus. For a quick wrap of the news you need to know before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.

Arrests in Gujarat; jail in UP for ‘intentionally’ infecting others

Seventy-one people were arrested in Anand district in Gujarat after a mob threw stones and attacked an ambulance driver and officials during the funeral of a 63-year-old man who died after contacting the coronavirus. In Ahmedabad (pic) police tightened the lockdown. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has passed an ordinance prescribing a maximum punishment of life in jail for anyone who intentionally infects another person with the virus, thereby leading to their death. The ordinance also allows action for attacks and misbehaviour against health workers, policemen and sanitation workers.

Russia sees spike in 24 hours, overtakes France

A man carries an icon near St. Basil's Cathedral amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia (Photo: Reuters)

Russia’s COVID-19 cases overtook France and Germany to become the fifth highest in the world after a record daily rise. The official tally surged to 177,160 as the number of new cases jumped by 11,231 in 24 hours. Restrictions in Moscow have been extended until 31 May, its mayor said in a blog post.

Some ethnic groups more susceptible: UK

Outbreak Of The Coronavirus Disease (covid-19) In Billinge, Britain (Photo: Reuters)

People of African, Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Indian ethnicities had a statistically significant raised risk of death involving covid-19 compared with those of white ethnicity, UK’s Office for National Statistics said on Thursday. Studying genetics, it said, might hold clues that could help treat the disease.

Nations with fatality Below 0.1%

The global death toll from the pandemic rises past 250,000

As the global death toll from the pandemic rises past 250,000, two tiny nations have the lowest fatality rates among countries with major outbreaks. In Qatar and Singapore, the death toll is less than 0.1% of reported infections, Bloomberg reports. Just behind Qatar and Singapore in survival rates are Belarus, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Low case fatality ratios depend on three things: testing, age of the population and intensive care unit capacity. Among these countries, Singapore has the highest median age (see chart). While the city-state has an ageing population and a higher median age than Qatar, most of its infections are among lowly paid foreign workers.

New police unit in Saudi

Foreign workers work at a construction site, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo; Reuter)

Saudi Arabia has formed a police unit to monitor violations of rules banning gatherings of over five people. The country is struggling to contain covid-19 among migrant workers, many of whom live in cramped camps, and are back at work in some sectors (pic). Non-Saudi residents comprised 76% of its 3,000-plus new coronavirus cases this week, the country’s health ministry said.

New WWII test pad found

Winston Churchill’s birthplace was used as a secret testing ground for landing craft during World War II

New photographs reveal that UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s birthplace was used as a secret testing ground for landing craft during World War II, which officially ended on 8 May 1945. The images show two amphibious vehicles being tested on the lake at Blenheim Palace, which was probably chosen as it was near the Morris car factory in Oxford where the vehicles were made, BBC reports.

